Remembering Ryan Bodenheim
1977-2021
Marvel Comics pauses to reflect upon the life and career of cover artist, inker, and penciler Ryan Bodenheim, fondly known to many as Bode. At Marvel and beyond, he showcased an incredibly detailed style that often had a three-dimensional quality that leapt off the page and combined seamlessly with his fluid line work. He lived to be 44 years old.
Born in Oklahoma, Ryan spent the majority of his life in Ohio. A self-taught artist, his foremost passion was telling stories in the comic medium. Throughout his career making comics, he illustrated and co-created several creator-owned series with Jonathan Hickman such as The Dying and The Dead, A Red Mass for Mars, and Secret. He also worked on Valiant titles such as XO Manowar, Bloodshot, and Ninjak.
While at Marvel, he penciled titles such as FEAR ITSELF: FEARSOME FOUR, BLACK PANTHER with Ta-Nehisi Coates and Daniel Acuña on “The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda” run, and contributed to the seminal IMMORTAL HULK series with Al Ewing. He most recently worked on DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: AVENGERS and the third Eternals Special ETERNALS: THE UNDYING with Kieron Gillen.
Bodenheim was known for his love of comics, his wit, and intelligence, along with his love and knowledge of music and movies. He will be greatly missed by his friends, family, and fans, and his work will continue to inspire the comic book community for years to come.