Reptil Plays Soccer with a Super Villain
It’s true! Read the super-powered match in ‘Marvel’s Voices: Reptil Infinity Comic’ #37 on the Marvel Unlimited app.
New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Daniel José Older, Michael Shelfer, and Ceci de la Cruz: Reptil’s trip to New Orleans to visit his cousin Eva at Strange Academy suddenly goes south with the appearance of a new villain challenging them to a…soccer match?!
Lace up your shoes and get ready to take the field in action-packed adventure MARVEL’S VOICES: REPTIL INFINITY COMIC #37! Grab your first look below, and stay tuned for fresh chapters from MARVEL’S VOICES INFINITY COMIC each Wednesday on the Marvel Unlimited app!
