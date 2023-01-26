Reptil Plays Soccer with a Super Villain

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Daniel José Older, Michael Shelfer, and Ceci de la Cruz: Reptil’s trip to New Orleans to visit his cousin Eva at Strange Academy suddenly goes south with the appearance of a new villain challenging them to a…soccer match?!

Lace up your shoes and get ready to take the field in action-packed adventure MARVEL’S VOICES: REPTIL INFINITY COMIC #37! Grab your first look below, and stay tuned for fresh chapters from MARVEL’S VOICES INFINITY COMIC each Wednesday on the Marvel Unlimited app!

