Revisiting the Wastelands and Old Man Logan

Mapping the Wastelands

Five decades later, America remained divided into different territories. WOLVERINE (2003) #66 provided the first map of the future, as well as an update on who was in control of each territory. The west coast is ruled by the Hulk gang, who took over the territory from Bruce Banner’s nemesis, the Abomination. Logan lived under the “protection” of Hulkland, which meant that he and every other resident were extorted by an evil family of gamma bullies.

The next territory is the Kingdom of the Kingpin, an area formerly ruled by Magneto. There’s a large area in the middle of the Wastelands that has no ruler at all. Although the map indicates that there’s a Kree Haven near the state formerly known as New Mexico. Doom’s Lair takes up a slice of Central America, and neighboring Doom’s Lair to the east is an unnamed territory that has a city called “Osborn City.” Finally, the east coast is called the President’s Quarter, firmly under the control of the Red Skull.

Meet the Family

WOLVERINE (2003) #66 also introduced Logan’s family. His wife was named Maureen—and they ran a farm together with their children, Scotty and Jade. It’s possible that Logan even named Scotty after his old frenemy, Cyclops. Beyond that, Logan didn’t keep any mementos from his time as a member of the X-Men. The Logan family was impoverished, but relatively happy together. Unfortunately, a financial setback meant that they couldn’t pay the “rent” to the Hulk Gang.

Logan briefly considered breaking his oath and unleashing his claws on the Hulk Gang. Instead, he allowed them to brutally beat him in front of his wife and kids. They also gave Logan an ultimatum to pay double the rent in one month’s time.

Old Man Hawkeye

Fortunately, Logan’s former acquaintance, Clint Barton, had a business proposition that could save Logan’s family from the Hulk Gang’s wrath. In exchange for accompanying Hawkeye on a cross country delivery in a repurposed Spider-Mobile, Logan would get the money he needed.

In this future, Hawkeye is blind, but as long as he can hear his target, Clint can still fire his arrows with deadly accuracy. Unfortunately for Hawkeye, Logan’s protection doesn’t mean as much as it used to; he didn’t realize that Logan’s vow of pacifism wasn’t a joke. For the most part, Hawkeye had to fight his own battles.

Spider-Man’s Dark Legacy

As revealed in WOLVERINE (2003) #67, Hawkeye used to be married to Tonya Parker, the youngest daughter of Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man. While it’s unclear if Tonya inherited her father’s powers, they did get passed on to her daughter with Clint, Ashley Barton. Years after Clint left the family, Ashley adopted a version of Spidey’s outfit for herself and took on the new Kingpin. However, she and her allies were outmatched and easily captured.