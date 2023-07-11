Prepare for the ‘Fall of X’ Ahead of this Year’s X-Men Hellfire Gala
Marvel Insiders who also subscribe to Marvel Unlimited: Read these select issues from the SINS OF SINISTER event to get the full backstory on the insidious plans of Mister Sinister—plus clones Doctor Stasis, Mother Righteous and Orbis Stellaris—that will continue to play out in X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA (2023) #1, in print and digital comic shops on July 26.
ROAD TO HELLFIRE GALA READING QUEST:
- IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #9
- IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #10
- SINS OF SINISTER (2023) #1
- STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS (2023) #1
- NIGHTCRAWLERS (2023) #1
- IMMORAL X-MEN (2023) #1
Written by Gerry Duggan alongside an all-star lineup of artists including Kris Anka, Joshua Cassara, Russell Dauterman, Adam Kubert, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, and Luciano Vecchio, X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 will officially launch the FALL OF X, turning mutantkind’s greatest night into their worst nightmare. This year's Hellfire Gala will leave the X-Men reeling in the wake of shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths, and so, so much more.
