Rom, the Greatest of the Spaceknights, Returns to Marvel Comics in All-New Omnibus Collections

Marvel Comics is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Hasbro, a global leader in play, that will result in brand-new collections and reprints of Rom’s original comic book adventures!

The popular toy turned comic book superstar headlined his very own solo series throughout the 80s, igniting readers’ imaginations for 75 issues. Set in the main Marvel Comics universe, Rom was a full-fledged Marvel icon who had memorable team-ups with the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, and even battled bravely against the likes of Galactus and the Skrulls!

These incredible stories by industry legends Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema, along with various Rom guest appearances, will be reprinted for the first time ever in ROM: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOLUME 1, on sale January 2024. In addition to this long-awaited collection, fans can pick up a facsimile edition of Rom’s comic book debut, 1979’s ROM #1, this September!

ROM: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOLUME 1 will collect ROM (1979) #1-29 and POWER MAN AND IRON FIST (1978) #73. He strikes from outer space…and nothing can stop him! Marvel Comics is proud to present the iconic early adventures of the greatest of Spaceknights — Rom! Centuries ago, Rom pledged his life to protect his planet, Galador, from the evil Dire Wraiths. Now, Rom has tracked these vile creatures across the cosmos to Earth, where they have infiltrated the highest levels of power — including S.H.I.E.L.D. itself!

Armed with his energy analyzer, only Rom can see the Wraiths’ true form — and with his neutralizer, he can blast them into Limbo! But what will Earth make of this armored invader? Will Rom’s quest be aided or hindered by encounters with the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Jack of Hearts, Nova, and Power Man and Iron Fist? And when Galactus targets Galador, can Rom and his fellow Spaceknights save their homeworld from destruction?

ROM #1 FACSIMILE EDITION boldly re-presents ROM (1979) #1, one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, in its original form, ads and all! Long ago, Rom offered his life to serve his planet of Galador as a Spaceknight — an armored warrior, sworn to protect his people from the vile alien invaders known as the Dire Wraiths.

Now, his solemn vow brings him to Earth — the latest front in an ancient cosmic conflict! The Wraiths can assume human form, and they’ve been worming their way into our society. Only Rom’s trusty energy analyzer can detect them — and with his powerful neutralizer, he can banish them to Limbo! In this landmark first issue, Rom blasts his way into the Marvel Universe, meets his future ally Brandy Clark and begins his quest to free Earth from the Dire Wraiths’ invisible infiltration!