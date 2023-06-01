The Comics History of Sam Chung, AKA Blindspot

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Sign up today and get one year for just $5 a month!

A Chinese American immigrant living in New York City’s Chinatown, Samuel Chung, AKA Blindspot, is a formidable blend of brains and brawn, capable of giving even Daredevil a run for his money. However, he soon learned the tragic cost of being a Super Hero after he took on one of the most lethal Super Villains to menace Manhattan, which left him forever changed.

Blindspot quickly became a major presence in Matt Murdock’s life and an accomplished Super Hero in his own right. Here is everything you need to know about Blindspot and his role in the Marvel Universe.