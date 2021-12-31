New Year’s Savings on Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus
Use code SPIDEY2022 to get $30 off a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus kit and membership.
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Download the supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today and enjoy a first year for $55!
Now through January 9! Use code SPIDEY2022 at checkout to unlock a $30 discount on this year’s Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus kit!
Granting instant access to 29,000+ digital comics, a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus membership also comes with this year’s collector’s kit, an homage to the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and his upcoming 60th anniversary. For $69 your first year, join the Marvel Unlimited Plus tier and enjoy additional perks, and these collectibles, for yourself.
In addition to gaining this collector’s kit and a Marvel Universe of comics, Marvel Unlimited Plus members get extended digital benefits like 10% off Marvel Merchandise and more at ShopDisney.com, plus exclusive invites and access to select Marvel events. Here's the rundown on this year’s Spider-Man-centric kit, a celebration of classic creators including Stan Lee, Steve Ditko, and John Romita Sr.
- Limited Edition Hasbro Marvel Legends Captain Kate "Kitty" Pryde figure not available anywhere else!
- X-MEN (2021) #1 Peach Momoko Polaris Variant
- SINISTER WAR (2021) #1 Marc Aspinall Variant
- Exclusive S.W.O.R.D. Logo Patch
- Exclusive Spider-Gwen by Skottie Young Pin
With new issues added weekly as early as three months after they’re in stores, Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for the latest and greatest in Marvel Comics. The service also boasts a back catalog spanning 80 years of Marvel history, so you can start at the very beginning with Spider-Man’s first appearance or complete his first-ever series in full.
With entire runs, complete events, cosmic epics, and fan-favorite storylines available at your fingertips, Marvel Unlimited offers endless reading and discovery. The all-new app also features personalized recommendations based on the characters, series, and creators you choose to follow. Uncover new entry points in the Reading Guides section, or stay on top of current storylines and recommended favorites like Peter Parker’s ongoing series, Miles Morales’ solo Spider-Man run, and the recently wrapped SINISTER WAR event featuring Doctor Octopus and the Sinister Six.
An added bonus? New subscribers get 3,000 Marvel Insider points when they join Marvel Unlimited, and more points when they renew their subscription! Not a Marvel Insider? Sign up today and earn exclusive rewards just by being a Marvel fan! See what rewards are available.
For this exclusive merch and more, sign up to be a Marvel Unlimited Plus member for $69 your first year! Take part in this special offer through 1/9/2022 11:59 PM ET.
Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!