The World of Wakanda Is on Marvel Unlimited
Read complete series and storylines starring T’Challa, Shuri, Okoye, the Dora Milaje, and more.
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Get your first year of Marvel Unlimited for just $60! Use code MUSAVE60 at checkout.
Time to suit up with the Black Panther.
Through November 30, Marvel Unlimited is offering new and prior members a first year of the digital comics super-service for just $60 your first year! (Full terms here.) With code MUSAVE60, new annual members will gain an unlimited library of 30,000 digital comics spanning all of Marvel history—from Namor’s first appearance in the ‘40s to Wakanda’s current kingdom in BLACK PANTHER (2021).
Marvel Unlimited members can easily uncover new corners of the Marvel Universe, following their favorite characters and series, or kicking off their comics journey through personalized recommendations and Reading Guides. New issues are added as early as three months after they’re in stores, with titles from the app’s exclusive, vertical Infinity Comics lineup dropped throughout the week. Grab even more details on Marvel Unlimited’s latest features, including the best Black Panther Infinity Comics to get you reading. This Webby award-winning service is accessible on the web and through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices.
[RELATED: Introducing Marvel’s Infinity Comics]
An added bonus? New Marvel Unlimited subscribers get a reward of 3,000 Marvel Insider points when they join this service, and more points when they renew their subscription! Not a Marvel Insider? Sign up today and earn points to redeem for exclusive prizes just by being a Marvel fan. See what rewards are available.
Read complete comic runs starring Black Panther, Namor, Shuri, the Dora Milaje and more. The world of Wakanda is at your fingertips on Marvel Unlimited!
Use code MUSAVE60 at checkout (plus tax where applicable). All prices in US dollars. Offer valid 11/03/2022 9:00 AM ET to 11/30/2022 11:59 PM ET on annual memberships only. First year billed upfront at a one-time payment of $60; subsequent years billed annually to the payment card on file at the then-current annual subscription fee (currently $69 per year) unless and until cancelled. Offer is open to new Marvel Unlimited members only. Valid payment card required to redeem offer. Auto-renewal and other terms and conditions apply.