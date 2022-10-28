Meet Scarlet Spider, Spider-Man’s Hero Clone Turned ‘Dark Web’ Villain

BEN REILLY BREAKS BAD

Despite his selfless final act, Ben Reilly resurfaced as the villainous new Jackal during DEAD NO MORE: THE CLONE CONSPIRACY (2016). The original Jackal returned and resurrected Ben through cloning, but the flawed cloning process left Ben with memories of dying dozens of times, which twisted his mind. After turning against the Jackal, Ben perfected the cloning process and stylized himself as a new Jackal in a story from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: CAPTAIN AMERICA (2016) #1 by Dan Slott and Javier Garrón.

Through his improved cloning process, Ben revived several dead heroes, villains, and allies from Spider-Man’s world. Through his company New U Technologies, Ben also started offering new cloned bodies to anyone else who was ill. When Doctor Octopus turned against Ben and caused most of the cloned bodies to degenerate, Reilly unleashed the lethal Carrion Virus as part of a plan to replace everyone on Earth with one of his clones. Spider-Man and his allies ultimately stopped Ben’s plan and saved some of the clones, but the ordeal left Ben physically scarred and on the run.

After his villainous turn, Reilly moved to Las Vegas and resumed his heroic duties as the Scarlet Spider in BEN REILLY: SCARLET SPIDER (2017) #1 by Peter David, Mark Bagley, and John Dell. However, the Scarlet Spider operated as a haunted and more aggressive hero than he once was. Due to his numerous deaths and resurrections, Reilly was approached by an embodiment of Death, who said another death and resurrection could permanently corrupt him. Although his selflessness and heroism impressed Death, that ominous prophecy appeared to come true when Ben died and was resurrected by Abigail Mercury, an ill girl he helped who developed angelic powers.

When a group of Multiversal predators called the Inheritors tried to use New U Technologies to recreate their bodies in SPIDER-GEDDON (2018), a remorseful Ben offered his help to Otto Octavius and his Spider-Army of alternate reality heroes. When the Inheritor Jennix ate Ben, the villain absorbed the maddening trauma of the clone’s deaths and rebirths. After that, Octavius successfully resurrected Ben with his memories and sanity fully intact. Ben resumed his heroics as the Scarlet Spider and joined a hastily assembled team of heroes that helped Iron Man face Korvac in space.