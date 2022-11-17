'Scarlet Witch' #1 Gives Wanda Maximoff a New Costume, a New Friend, and a New Adventure

Wanda won't be alone on this new journey. As revealed by a first-look preview released earlier this week, she will be joined by familiar characters like her brother Quicksilver, sister Polaris, and Viv Vision, as well as Marvel Comics newcomer Darcy Lewis. Notably, Darcy originally debuted in Marvel Studios' Thor, as played by actor Kat Dennings, but this isn't the same character who appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; this version is rooted firmly in Earth-616, the main Marvel Comics universe. SCARLET WITCH's Darcy will act as Wanda’s trusty right hand after falling through the enchanted door herself, but her past and the effect it has on Wanda’s new calling won't be revealed right away.

“This is the 616 version of this character, who brings the same type of perceptions to the book, but also fits right into what’s going on with Scarlet Witch, with the magic side of the Marvel Universe,” Orlando explained in a recent interview with Polygon. “Darcy’s there to lightly chide the absurdities we love of comic books, especially in a character like Thor. Wanda speaks casually about a life that is absurd and strange, and it’s normal for her. But if you look at her family tree and the things she does, it can seem quite esoteric. Darcy essentially gives a voice to the audience in the same way that Kat Dennings’ character does.”

“[Wanda] has one blood brother [Quicksilver], who’s a science experiment like her,” he added. “She has an adopted sister [Polaris] who is a mutant. Her ex-husband [Vision] is a robot with a late wife that was made from Wanda’s brain patterns, and her ex’s late son and living daughter are kind of hers and kind of not. In a traditional sense, they’re not, but they were made from someone who is based on Wanda. There’s a strangeness to Wanda’s day-to-day life that is something we’re really excited to explore with those she surrounds herself with and celebrate.”

Additionally, Wanda will don a new costume created by artist Russell Dauterman, who drew inspiration from the character's past to forge her new future. “I wanted to mix the best bits of past Scarlet Witch looks with new elements to make something fresh, magical, and superheroic,” he told Polygon. “I wanted a costume Wanda could wear going forward that hopefully represents this new turn in her life, while recalling her iconic looks and still feeling like Wanda.”

“There are elements in there from her classic design, the MCU, the Kevin Wada design, and her Force Works costumes,” he pointed out. “The rings were inspired by the jewelry she wore in her George Pérez look. The moon motif is inspired by her ’90s-era costume, some of her recent storylines, and a line from the VISION AND THE SCARLET WITCH miniseries. A pregnant Wanda says if she’s having a girl, she wants to name the baby Diana — after the goddess of witchcraft and the moon.”

An all-new trailer offers a glimpse at Wanda's new action-packed adventure, including her battle with a villain known as the Corrupter. The trailer includes never-before-seen artwork, including her daring rescue of a yacht during an attack by a massive creature.