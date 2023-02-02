David Nakayama Captures the Magic of Marvel Studios' 'WandaVision' in New Variant Cover for 'Scarlet Witch' #3

Fans can relive Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s captivating saga in Westview in a new Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired variant cover for SCARLET WITCH #3!

Drawn by superstar artist David Nakayama, the piece celebrating Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is the latest in Marvel Comics’ line of MCU Variant Covers that sees some of the industry’s greatest artists honor Marvel Studios’ incredible impact with stunning poster-style comic art.

Gracing the cover of an upcoming issue of writer Steve Orlando and artist Sara Pichelli’s new SCARLET WITCH ongoing comic book series, Nakayama’s art perfectly encapsulates what fans loved about the Emmy Award-winning series, showcasing Wanda’s transformation into the Scarlet Witch, the climactic double Vision showdown, and breakout characters Agatha Harkness and Monica Rambeau.