Russell Dauterman Draws the Climactic Showdown Between Scarlet Witch and Scythia in 'Scarlet Witch' #5

Two issues in, Steve Orlando and Sara Pichelli’s run of SCARLET WITCH has already enchanted fans with its refreshing new take on Wanda Maximoff’s role in the Marvel Universe! And the adventures continue in the coming months with new villains, exciting teamups, and magical challenges that only Scarlet Witch can handle!

In May, SCARLET WITCH #5 will tackle the simmering mystery of Darcy Lewis, the shopkeeper at Wanda’s new witchcraft shop, and this shocking turning point for the title will feature the iconic art stylings of Russell Dauterman! The superstar artist has been a vital part of the new run, gracing it with jawdroppingly gorgeous covers and designing Wanda’s new costume. Now, he’ll get to bring his epic vision for Wanda to life in his first fully drawn issue since 2020’s GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: JEAN GREY & EMMA FROST!

Just when the Scarlet Witch thinks she’s shielded Darcy Lewis from their new enemy’s vendetta, Scythia returns—covered in armor made from the same antimagic rock Wanda’s been studying. Can Wanda defend Darcy—and herself—against a warrior who’s immune to magic?

"Drawing a whole issue that features one of my favorite characters feels wonderful!” Dauterman said. “I love doing covers and design work, but getting to tell a story with Wanda that's larger than I could do in any single cover has been awesome. I’m very happy to reunite with Matt Wilson on the interior colors, to work in the beautiful world Sara Pichelli and Elisabetta D'Amico have created, and to be working with Steve Orlando. Steve's take on Wanda is exactly what I want as a fan of the Scarlet Witch—I'm beyond thrilled to be part of this series!"