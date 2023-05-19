Scarlet Witch and Agatha Harkness Go to Battle in 'Scarlet Witch Annual' #1 First Look
The 'Contest of Chaos' begins in this first look at Steve Orlando and Carlos Nieto's 'Scarlet Witch Annual' #1, which pits Agatha Harkness against her protégée.
Agatha Harkness has a new lease on life, and she's using that against the Marvel Universe and her famous protégée Wanda Maximoff in this first look at SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1.
Written by Steve Orlando with art by Carlos Nieto, SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1 finds Agatha meeting up with Wanda for the first time since her rejuvenation in MIDNIGHT SUNS. However, when Agatha learns that Wanda recently absorbed Chthon, she sets out to teach her star pupil a lesson… only to discover Wanda is no longer the meek student she remembers. The battle that ensues will set the stage for CONTEST OF CHAOS, an interconnected saga that will unravel across eight Annuals starting this August.
In a special first look at SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1, Agatha makes a dramatic entrance when she stops by Wanda's Emporium for the first time. She sits down for a cup of tea with Wanda, who comes to a startling realization that gives her pause. On one page, Wanda and Agatha engage in a highflying battle above a pirate ship, while they crash land on the Living Tribunal's shoulder in another. Finally, the duo split a piece of pizza as they enjoy a stroll down a busy sidewalk.
Witness Wanda Maximoff and Agatha Harkness' magical battle in a special first look at SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1 below!
SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1
Written by STEVE ORLANDO
Art by CARLOS NIETO
Colors by TRÍONA FARRELL
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG
On Sale 6/21
Be there when CONTEST OF CHAOS launches in SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1, on sale June 21!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.