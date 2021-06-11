The Marvel Universe Descends Into Chaos in 'The Darkhold Alpha' #1

“At last, we’re ready to open the Darkhold together,” Orlando said. “Scarlet Witch and Doctor Doom are two of Marvel’s most intimidating icons! And I am so excited for you all to get on board with this journey that pushes Wanda to the limit, as five of Marvel’s biggest heroes must overcome the nightmares held by the Darkhold’s pages, to stand with Wanda against one of her oldest enemies.”

This spellbinding tale will be told across a series of one-shots, each focusing on a different hero. Enter the pages of the Darkhold—and lose your mind in mighty Marvel fashion when THE DARKHOLD ALPHA #1 hits stands on September 22!

THE DARKHOLD ALPHA #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by CIAN TORMEY

Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Variant Cover featuring Scarlet Witch by GREG SMALLWOOD

On Sale 9/22