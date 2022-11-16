Comics Crash Course: Scott and Cassie Lang

Cassie (and the rest of the team) sided with Captain America during CIVIL WAR (2006) #2, but she switched sides in issue #4 due to not wanting to battle other heroes and the police. Cassie joined the Initiative as a trainee in AVENGERS: THE INITIATIVE (2007) #8 but would eventually rejoin the Young Avengers after the events of SECRET INVASION (2008). She met her untimely demise during AVENGERS: THE CHILDREN’S CRUSADE (2010) #8 but was resurrected in AVENGERS WORLD (2014) #16 by the man who killed her: an inversion spell-affected Doctor Doom!

Post-Resurrection: After this rebirth—and getting her powers back via the Power Broker in THE ASTONISHING ANT-MAN (2015) #6—Cassie took on a new codename, Stinger. She teamed up with her dear old dad to fight Darren Cross and the two officially became a crime-fighting duo at the end of THE ASTONISHING ANT-MAN (2015) #13. In ANT-MAN (2020), she felt that her dad wasn’t taking her seriously and was “treating her more like a daughter than a partner.” Because of this, Cassie wanted to join Kate Bishop’s West Coast Avengers, but neither Peggy nor Scott were fond of the idea. Things took a more interesting turn when Cassie learned of the villainous Macrothrax and his plan for an insect apocalypse in issue #3. When Scott became worried about his daughter as she fought Macrothrax in issue #5, Cassie proved that she could handle the Bug-Lord like a pro and turned the tables on the evil insectoid.