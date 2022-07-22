SDCC 2022: 60 Years of Spider-Man Panel Teases the Future of the Spider-Verse

As revealed at Marvel’s 60 Years of Spider-Man panel, the Spider-Verse is going to keep our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man quite busy for the next couple months. Between “The End of the Spider-Verse” and upcoming X-Men crossover DARK WEB, there’s plenty of action ahead for Spidey and his friends!

If you weren’t able to attend the panel, don’t panic – Marvel.com has you covered! Here is everything that got announced at Friday’s 60 Years of Spider-Man: A This Week in Marvel Special Event, including some Spider-Rex animated shorts spinning out of EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE:

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1

A new prehistoric Spider-Rex will debut in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 on August 3rd in Marvel Comics. And if you have already fallen in love with Spider-Rex, get excited! Our family friendly YouTube channel Marvel HQ will be debuting 3 short-form videos in September featuring Spider-Rex! Subscribe to YouTube.com/MarvelHQ now for more family friendly content including Spidey.

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1

Written by DAN SLOTT, ALEX SEGURA, KARLA PACHECO, DUSTIN WEAVER

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO, CAIO MAJADO, PERE PEREZ, DUSTIN WEAVER

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Design Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Connecting Variant Cover by BENGAL

Blank Variant Cover

On Sale 8/3