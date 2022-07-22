SDCC 2022: 'Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt' Explores Kraven the Hunter's Origin
J.M. DeMatteis and Eder Messias’ ‘Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt’ limited series puts Kraven the Hunter in the spotlight.
As revealed during a retailer panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, writer J.M. DeMatteis and Eder Messias will peel back the layers of Sergei Kravinoff to reveal how he became Kraven the Hunter in SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT.
Releasing this November, SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT is a five-issue limited series that will dive into Kraven’s origins, revealing secrets and answering mysteries Spidey fans have been waiting for. Prepare to explore the depths of what made Kraven the Hunter the powerhouse villain he was!
As Peter Parker and Mary Jane prepare for their new lives in Portland, a man from Kraven’s past stalks them. Who is this mystery man, and what does he want with Spider-Man? Find out when we return to the time period after SPIDER-MAN: THE FINAL ADVENTURE when Peter Parker was powerless!
SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #1 (of 5)
Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS
Art by EDER MESSIAS
Cover by RYAN BROWN
Check out a special first look at SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #1 below, and don’t miss the first issue when it goes on sale in November!
