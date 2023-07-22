SDCC 2023: Marvel Announces Its Next Major Crossover Event—Gang War

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #37

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

On Sale 11/8

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE! Rek-Rap returns! Spider-Man’s fun-house reflection might just be the thing to help the wall-crawler out of the darkness he can’t seem to shake. Well, Rek-Rap might help if he weren’t targeted by the scariest new Spidey-Villain in decades! GANG WAR IS COMING.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #38

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

On Sale 11/22

Can Spider-Man and Rek-Rap both survive the repulsive Repo?! The last issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN before GANG WAR!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE #1

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by JOEY VASQUEZ

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 11/29

Special one-shot GANG WAR prelude! The super-crime landscape of New York has been on edge. This issue, they jump over that edge. What incites the war?! Who hired Shotgun and took out Tombstone? What, if anything, can Spider-Man do about it? Everything you need to know before GANG WAR officially kicks off.

LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #1 (OF 4)

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art by RAMON F. BACHS

Cover by CAANAN WHITE

On Sale 11/29

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE! In the wake of the Anti-Vigilante Act, Luke Cage has been trying to save the city from behind a desk. But a meeting with old friend Danny Rand reminds him of the good old days when problems could be punched in order to solve them. As New York descends into a GANG WAR, Luke must use every power he has to protect the innocent and save his city!

SPIDER-WOMAN #1 (OF 4)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by CAROLA BORELLI

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 11/29

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE! The Web of Destiny restored Spider-Woman’s life, but even Captain Marvel and Madame Web can tell something’s changed. Now Spider-Man wants to recruit her for a new team because Viper has engineered a deadly union between Hydra and Diamondback that’s about to tear the city apart, bringing forth a new foe powerful enough to destroy the city while burning Spider-Woman’s world to the ground. Don’t miss out on this action-packed premiere that introduces a terrifying new force of evil in Spider-Woman’s world!

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #12

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by PARTHA PRATIM

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 11/29

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE! Spider-Man is on the hunt to find a terrifying new foe before they sink their fangs into Miles’ best friends. Only the vampire hunter Blade and his daughter, Bloodline, may know the secret of the villain’s past—but are the vampire hunters keeping secrets of their own? And what is Hobgoblin secretly scheming while Spidey is completely overwhelmed? Last issue before GANG WAR!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 12/6

GANG WAR STARTS HERE! Super-crime is running rampant, and Spider-Man can’t solve just one problem at a time. So, Spidey builds a team to take down ALL the super-criminals of New York City in 48 hours. Good luck, Spidey.

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #13

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art and Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 12/13

AMAZING TEAM-UP AS THE GANG WAR RAGES ON! New York is under siege as super villains and criminal gangs violently carve the city up like pie. Miles Morales’ job? Save all of Brooklyn from destruction! But there are too many fires for the Spider-Man to put out on their own. The most unlikely super-allies will rise on BOTH sides. And while Miles has his hands full fighting criminals and escaping Scorpion and the anti-super Cape Killers taskforce, Hobgoblin is making his big move!

DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR #1 (OF 3)

Written by GREG PAK

Art and Cover by TBA

Foil Variant Cover by BENJAMIN SU

On Sale 12/27

THE ART OF GANG WAR! GANG WAR has thrown the crime lords and super heroes of New York into a deadly conflict and as both, Shang-Chi must play each side against each other in a dangerous game of deception! When he became leader of his family’s Five Weapons Society, he promised to use it for good, but friends and foes alike have been unsure of his true intentions. The stakes of Gang War will force his hand as he vows to protect Chinatown and use the opportunity to eliminate the Five Weapon Society biggest rivals! He’ll use his world class fighting skills as well as deceit, calculation, and manipulation to navigate the battlefields as he learns the Art of War is all about the shades of gray!

