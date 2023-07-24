SDCC 2023: Coming Soon to Marvel’s Infinity Comics

A one-stop destination for Marvel digital comics, Marvel Unlimited is also home to all-original vertical series, offering weekly anthology runs starring the Avengers and the X-Men, the romance of LOVE UNLIMITED, and even the “Friday Funnies,” entry point series designed for readers of all ages and those who love the lighter side of Marvel.

As announced over the weekend, here are all the new and upcoming story arcs hitting the Marvel Unlimited app:

MARVEL MEOW #13

Writer, Artist and Colorist: Nao Fuji

Coming July 28

The “Friday Funnies” series returns for a new six-issue arc at the end of the month! The Marvel Universe’s most fearsome foes finally meet their match… cute cats. Watch as Black Cat’s cats foil Doctor Octopus’ plans.