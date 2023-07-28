SDCC 2023: Inside the Comics Industry with the ‘Marvel Fanfare’ Panel

Past and present Marvel Editors-in-Chief reunited at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Presented by Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Marvel Fanfare featured conversations about the legacy and future of the House of Ideas with guest panelists Joe Quesada and John Romita Jr.! Never before has so much comic-making mastery been crammed into one panel, but we’ll do our best to recap!

Cebulski opened by greeting the crowd: “This panel is always a very special one for me. I was a fan going to conventions since I was a kid, and I would sit [in the audience] and go to all these panels. And one year I went to a show, and [former Marvel Editor-in-Chief] Joe Quesada had a panel called Cup o' Joe. And he said he created that panel specifically because he did the same thing, and he wanted fans to be able to ask questions and interact with the people who actually make the comics. I took that format and we created Marvel Fanfare, a similar kind of experience.”

Cebulski also shared that attending fans would receive an exclusive giveaway comic at the end—revealed to be a Marvel Fanfare panel-exclusive CAPTAIN AMERICA #750 variant by Joe Quesada!

PAYING RESPECTS TO JOHN ROMITA SR.

“I wanted to start on [more of a] somber note, but a somber note that we want to turn into a celebration,” said Cebulski after fellow panelists Quesada and Romita Jr. were introduced. “As many of you may know, the amazing, the esteemed John Romita Sr. recently passed. John, I think I speak for everyone in the room, for everyone in the comics community, when we do sincerely offer our condolences for your loss.”

“Everybody loved him,” reflected his son, John Romita Jr. “The greatest man I ever met.”

“You know, they say ‘gone but never forgotten,’” continued Cebulski. “The legacy, the body of work, the contributions that your dad made to comics—not just in the characters he created but in the generations of artists that he inspired… The comics industry will forever owe a debt of gratitude to the Romita family.”