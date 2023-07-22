SDCC 2023: More Information About ‘Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant’ Comic Book Series Revealed

Following the revelation in next week’s X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1 that Ms. Marvel is actually both an Inhuman and a mutant, witness the start of an extraordinary new era for the character in MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT, a four-issue limited series co-written by the MCU’s own Kamala Khan, Iman Vellani, and Sabir Pirzada, who was part of the recent DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL limited series and Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel. Together, they’ll tackle Kamala’s journey as the newest member of the X-Men! Joining the team just as mutantkind enters a dark new age known as the FALL OF X, Kamala will bravely accept a dangerous mission to protect her fellow mutants from Orchis, the super villain group that doomed the mutant nation Krakoa! Amidst the action, behold an inspirational journey of self-discovery as Kamala explores this long-hidden truth about herself and realizes how it overlaps and interacts with other aspects of her identity.

In the thrilling new trailer, see Kamala fight alongside her fellow mutants for the first time as a full-fledged X-Man while donning her brand-new X-uniform designed by Jamie McKelvie! Fans can also check out the covers and solicits below for MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #1-3, previously kept secret as “CLASSIFIED” in recent Previews Catalogs!