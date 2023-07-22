SDCC 2023: More Information About ‘Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant’ Comic Book Series Revealed
Check out the main covers for ‘Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant’ #1-3 along with an all-new trailer!
Since her groundbreaking debut in 2014, Ms. Marvel: Kamala Khan has become a pop culture icon and one of comics’ brightest modern stars. Now that she’s discovered who she’s always been meant to be, her greatest adventures are just beginning…
Launching next month, MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT is the comic book series everyone is talking about! Today at the Marvel: Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and series co-writer Sabir Pirzada officially unveiled the main covers for the first three issues and debuted the all-new trailer!
Following the revelation in next week’s X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1 that Ms. Marvel is actually both an Inhuman and a mutant, witness the start of an extraordinary new era for the character in MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT, a four-issue limited series co-written by the MCU’s own Kamala Khan, Iman Vellani, and Sabir Pirzada, who was part of the recent DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL limited series and Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel. Together, they’ll tackle Kamala’s journey as the newest member of the X-Men! Joining the team just as mutantkind enters a dark new age known as the FALL OF X, Kamala will bravely accept a dangerous mission to protect her fellow mutants from Orchis, the super villain group that doomed the mutant nation Krakoa! Amidst the action, behold an inspirational journey of self-discovery as Kamala explores this long-hidden truth about herself and realizes how it overlaps and interacts with other aspects of her identity.
In the thrilling new trailer, see Kamala fight alongside her fellow mutants for the first time as a full-fledged X-Man while donning her brand-new X-uniform designed by Jamie McKelvie! Fans can also check out the covers and solicits below for MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #1-3, previously kept secret as “CLASSIFIED” in recent Previews Catalogs!
MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #1 – 75960620701500111
Written by IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA
Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ & ADAM GORHAM
Cover by SARA PICHELLI
On Sale 8/30
Kamala Khan is back… and she’s an X-Man! That’s right—the good news is that fresh off her world-saving death, Kamala has been brought back via Krakoan Resurrection Technology! What a way to learn that she’s a mutant! The bad news is her debut at the Hellfire Gala didn’t go exactly as planned, and now all of mutantkind are being hunted worldwide! Into this world of hate and fear, Kamala has a secret mission to pull off for the X-Men, all the while struggling to acclimate to this new part of her identity!
MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #2 – 75960620701500211
Written by IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA
Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ & ADAM GORHAM
Cover by SARA PICHELLI
On Sale 9/27
Undercover under Orchis’ nose! Ms. Marvel’s mission makes her a target for Orchis, but they have no idea they’re looking for a completely normal teenage girl in their summer science program. Thankfully, Iron Man and Emma Frost are able to stop by and show Kamala how to fly under the radar!
MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #3
Written by IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA
Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ & ADAM GORHAM
Cover by SARA PICHELLI
On Sale 10/25
