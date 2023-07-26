SDCC 2023: Watch the ‘Marvel: Next Big Thing’ Panel in Full

Each year, the Marvel: Next Big Thing panel is one of the most anticipated moments of San Diego Comic-Con as it’s where fans gather to learn about the most monumental sagas coming to the Marvel Universe. San Diego Comic-Con 2023 was no different as Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Editor Nick Lowe were joined by Senior Editor Jordan D. White, Editor Sarah Brunstad, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) writer Zeb Wells, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2023) writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, X-MEN (2021) writer Gerry Duggan, and MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT co-writer Sabir Pirzada to deliver a wealth of thrilling announcements about all the amazing things coming to the world of Marvel Comics this year.

Grab all the breaking news from Marvel: Next Big Thing here, including a first look at the next major Marvel crossover event GANG WAR, a peek inside the FALL OF X, a new TIMELESS special, and much more.

THE FALL OF X IS HERE

“Well, Autumn is coming,” joked Gerry Duggan when asked about the impending downfall of mutantkind. “Without spoiling too much, the mutants on Krakoa have enjoyed a really long winning streak, and I think it’s safe to say some of the winning is over.”

While they were busy achieving greatness, it turns out that the mutants’ deadliest enemies have been plotting their downfall. The opening strike to the FALL OF X takes place in this week’s X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA (2023) #1, an organized attack by Nimrod, Omega Sentinel, Moira MacTaggert, Feilong, and other anti-mutant foes from the ruthless super villain group called Orchis. The catastrophic events of the Hellfire Gala will send your favorite characters away from the safety of Krakoa and into a dark new age. Filled with bold developments and shocking directions, FALL OF X will be a thrilling and unpredictable period of X-Men storytelling that will unfold in new arcs of continuing X-Titles, as well as all-new limited series.

Nick Lowe shared a first look at the FALL OF X covers, while Duggan teased Iron Man’s involvement and upcoming marriage(?!) to Emma Frost. “It’s the wedding of two people that can’t stand each other. [But] it will make perfect sense when we get there. If you are repulsed by this, I can promise that you will only want more come August, September, and October.”

