SDCC 2023: Watch the 'Women of Marvel' Panel in Full

Each year, the popular Women of Marvel panel is every Marvel fan's inside look into exciting upcoming projects, and this year was no exception at San Diego Comic-Con!

An inspiring line-up of speakers took the stage, with Marvel talent across publishing, digital media and studios: Editor Sarah Brunstad, Sana Amanat (Executive Producer, Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel), VP of Digital Media Marketing Jessica Malloy, Charlie Jane Anders (NEW MUTANTS: LETHAL LEGION), Melissa Flores (SPIDER-GWEN: ON TOUR, MARVEL'S VOICES: ECHO), and Jody Houser (STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI).

“Welcome to the Women of Marvel panel!” Sarah Brunstad began. Addressing the large crowd, she continued, “This room is so full, it’s awesome. My heart is so full, thank you for being here.”

The fan-favorite discussion covered topics including what it's like for women working in the industry today, and what is next for Marvel’s woman-led projects. Fans in the audience were the first to learn the exciting news that an all-new, character-centric season of Women of Marvel podcast will return on Wednesday, September 6!

Lucky attendees were treated to an exclusive giveaway of a special Mike McKone variant cover of CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST (2023) #1 (Written by Ann Nocenti; Pencils by Paolo Villanelli).

Look no further than here to watch the full Women of Marvel panel and check out all the breaking news to come out of it!

A brand-new season will focus on a series of character spotlights, including Jean Grey, Shuri, Gwen Stacy, Kate Bishop AKA Hawkeye, Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel, Echo and more!

It was a special homecoming for Sana Amanat, co-founder of the Women of Marvel podcast. "Judy Stephens and I started the Women of Marvel podcast, which spun out of the Women of Marvel panels that were so successful...so there's a lot of great, oh my God, so many fantastic characters across the Marvel universe. It's so good to be back, guys!"

Keeping in Women of Marvel tradition, she asked any women and non-binary folks in the room who were interested in writing comics, TV or in the industry to stand up. As more and more people in the audience stood up, she cheered, "Awesome! Look around. I want you to look around. These people are going to be your allies, your collaborators, or co-conspirators. Rely on them, get to know them. Get to know everyone in this room, I would say. After this panel, go out and network and talk to each other. See what you can make together, see who you can talk to together.

It is a really powerful room, and that's why I love kicking it off this way, because you guys are literally the next generation."