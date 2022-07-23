SDCC 2022: Marvel Celebrates Eisner Award Winners

Every year, the Eisner Awards recognizes the finest comic books distributed in the United States. During their annual ceremony, which was held yesterday evening during San Diego Comic-Con, the Eisner Awards announced their 2022 winners, including one Marvel project and two Marvel artists.

Marvel would like to congratulate Jen Bartel, who took home the Eisner Award for Best Cover Artist for her Women’s History Month variant cover program, and Matthew Wilson, who won Best Coloring for titles including ETERNALS, THOR, and WOLVERINE.

Additionally, Marvel congratulates our partner TASCHEN, which took home the Eisner Award for Best Publication Design for Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964, a reproduction of Spider-Man’s first 21 stories in extra-large format.

Eisner Award Winner for Best Cover Artist: Jen Bartel