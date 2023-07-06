‘Secret Invasion’: The Greatest Reveals and Most Surprising Skrull Moments

HANK PYM: SECRET SKRULL

Following CIVIL WAR, S.H.I.E.L.D., under the directorship of Iron Man, launched the 50-State Initiative, a programmed attempt to give each US state its own (registered) super hero team. Hank Pym, then going by the codename Yellowjacket, served as an important teacher for the Initiative. However, this is a list about reveals—and of course that means Pym was a Skrull in disguise! Criti Noll, the high-ranking Skrull who replaced Pym, did critical damage while pretending to be him, nearly killing both Janet Van Dyne, AKA Wasp, and Reed Richards, AKA Mister Fantastic, in a series of shocking twists. Noll also massively undermined the 50-State Initiative and played a key role in destroying the project.