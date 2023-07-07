The Official Marvel Guide to Every 'Secret Wars'

Like him, these unimaginably powerful beings lived outside of the Marvel Universe, but unlike him, wanted to do much more than play war with living toys. In their most morbid experiment, the Beyonders put a Molecule Man in every universe as a constant. They didn't do this to create life, but to build an infinite armory of universe-ending sentient bombs. Setting off all of the Molecule Men at once would be their greatest experiment and magnum opus: "the simultaneous death of everything in the Multiverse," in the words of Earth-616's Molecule Man circa NEW AVENGERS (2013) #33.

This was something Doctor Doom would not abide.

So, Victor and the Molecule Man hatched a plan to kill as many alternate dimension Molecule Men as possible to take the destructive wind out of the Beyonders' sails. In the end, this led to a confrontation with the Beyonders in which Doom hit them with a bomb made of Molecule Men he harvested from the Multiverse. The bomb killed the Beyonders and, in the process, allowed Doom to absorb their powers. Afterward, Doom used his new abilities to salvage what remained of the Multiverse and create his own version of Battleworld, where he ruled like a god.

The actual makeup of this world was a mishmash of different realities, where a Thor Corps acted as Doom's personal police force, the Human Torch became the sun, and a gigantic wall made of the Thing held back hordes of zombies, Ultrons, and Annihilation Waves. It was a place where other realities collided and converged, each ruled over by a warlord who answered to no one, save Doom. Finally, Victor was in control. Or so he thought…

Just before the last two Earths in the Multiverse (Earth-616 and Earth-1610, otherwise known as the Ultimate Universe) were destroyed, Doom's nemesis Reed Richards and his daughter Valeria created a life raft for a select group of heroes to survive the final incursion and repopulate the Multiverse on the other side. They did survive the final incursion, but landed in the only remaining universe, where only Doom and his Battleworld existed.