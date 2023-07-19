'Sensational She-Hulk' Gives Jennifer Walters 'Gorgeous' & 'Buoyant' Fresh Start

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #1

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by ANDRÉS GENOLET

Cover by JEN BARTEL

On Sale 10/18

MARVEL.COM: What does "sensational" mean to you? What makes your new She-Hulk run so SENSATIONAL?

RAINBOW ROWELL: That word makes me think of the original SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK from artist/writer John Byrne. It's a vibe, really: gorgeous art, gorgeous Jen, jokes, a feeling that anything can happen, and a focus on a Jen as a person, a woman. We were definitely inspired by that run in our previous issues, and we're leaning in even more with the new book. I want it to feel really smooth and buoyant, an ongoing celebration of Jen as a character.

MARVEL.COM: The last time we saw Jen in SHE-HULK #14, she was going through a rough patch, romantically and professionally. What is her outlook when we pick up with her in SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK?

RAINBOW ROWELL: I think she's feeling a little bit more stable, a little more confident. More ready to take on the world.

In our first 15 issues, we watched Jen put her personal life together, and we met the important people in her life. We watched her fall in love with Jack and work a few things out. Now all those pieces are in place, so we can just have fun with it. We can hit the ground running.