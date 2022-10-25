The Sentient Planets of the Marvel Universe

The Marvel Universe is filled with some incredibly powerful cosmic entities that take the form of celestial bodies, specifically planets or moons. Many of these beings are sentient and capable of making complex and interesting decisions. With the Great Machine playing a key role in ETERNALS (2021) and the A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022) event, here’s a breakdown of a few key sentient celestial bodies who live in the main Marvel Universe.

Earth, AKA The Machine

Created by Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr., the Machine, AKA the Great Machine, debuted in ETERNALS (2006) #3. The Machine is a key part of Eternals lore, controlling – among other things – their resurrection process. It is also tied to the group’s mission to correct excess deviation. The Great Machine considers itself to be Earth and, essentially, the sum of the planet’s various smaller machines. There are still several major mysteries surrounding the Machine to this day.