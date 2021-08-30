September 1's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Kick off your week with the one and only Gorilla Man, AKA Kenneth Hale, in an awe-inspiring AVENGERS #48! CAPTAIN MARVEL continues to thrill and delight with ish #32! A turn in the tale arrives in NEW MUTANTS #21! Then get your new number one on with DARK AGES, DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB, and THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WICCAN & HULKLING! And so much more!

From floppies to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics

AVENGERS #48

CAPTAIN MARVEL #32

DARK AGES #1

DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB #1

HELLIONS #15

THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WICCAN & HULKLING #1

NEW MUTANTS #21

SINISTER WAR #4

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #9

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #4

New Collections

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 14: CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY

BLACK CAT VOL. 5: I'LL TAKE MANHATTAN

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY TA-NEHISI COATES VOL. 5: ALL DIE YOUNG PART TWO

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: THE VAMPIRIC VERSES

ETERNALS VOL. 1: ONLY DEATH IS ETERNAL

HEROES REBORN: AMERICA'S MIGHTIEST HEROES COMPANION VOL. 1

HEROES REBORN: AMERICA'S MIGHTIEST HEROES COMPANION VOL. 2

MARAUDERS BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 1 COLLECTION

MARVEL TEAM-UP MASTERWORKS VOL. 6

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 2

JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY BY KIERON GILLEN COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1

JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY BY KIERON GILLEN COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2

SHE-HULK BY DAN SLOTT COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1

SHE-HULK BY DAN SLOTT COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2

Marvel Unlimited

ALIEN 3

BETA RAY BILL 3

BLACK PANTHER 25

BLACK WIDOW 7

HEROES REBORN 4

HEROES REBORN: MAGNETO & THE MUTANT FORCE 1

HEROES REBORN: SIEGE SOCIETY 1

HEROES REBORN: YOUNG SQUADRON 1

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX 5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 26

NEW MUTANTS 18

REPTIL 1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 12

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 10

THE MARVELS 2

X-MEN 20

