September 14's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Meanwhile, the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals continue to deal with the fallout of Judgment Day in Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti's A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022) #4, as the clock keeps ticking and midnight looms—but it's not too late. In X-MEN RED (2022) #6 by Al Ewing and Stefano Caselli, that means a battle for the Broken Land. Planet Arakko chose peace over war. Now war has chosen them. The monstrous arsenal of the Eternals is on the march. The Arakkii must defend their broken land according to the ancient laws…but against an enemy even older than they are, can the old ways win? Or is a new Arakko about to be born?

Even Spider-Man will get in on the action during THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #9, after something happens at the Hellfire Gala that sends Spider-Man and Wolverine on a dangerous mission all over creation. Elsewhere in the Spider-Verse, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2022) #3 will bring back Spider-Man: India, introduce Night Spider, and much more. Then, Cody Ziglar and Justin Mason's SPIDER-PUNK (2022) #5 sets the stage and tunes the instruments so everything is ready for the execution…EXECUTION?! Spider-Punk and his band of misfits better survive in time for an encore!

With more ambitious and aggressive goals than ever before, Daredevil has started putting together a team—but not everyone wants to be a part of Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios' vision of the future. As Matt and Elektra grow increasingly distant from the super hero community and closer to one another, Daredevil will once again be at odds with heroes and villains alike in DAREDEVIL (2022) #3 by Chip Zdarsky and Rafael De Latorre.

Meet the new Midnight Suns, explore the Spider-Verse, discover Daredevil's ambitious new goal, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022) #4

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #41

DAREDEVIL (2022) #3

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2022) #3

IRON MAN (2020) #23

MIDNIGHT SUNS (2022) #1

MS. MARVEL & VENOM 1 (2022) #1

PREDATOR (2022) #2

SAVAGE AVENGERS (2022) #5

SPIDER-PUNK (2022) #5

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS (2020) #27

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN (2022) #5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #9

VENOM (2021) #10

X-MEN RED (2022) #6

X-MEN ’92: HOUSE OF XCII (2022) #5

New Collections

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN TPB (2022) #1

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSE - AMAZING SPIDER-MAN GN-TPB (2022) #1

STAR WARS VOL. 1: THE DESTINY PATH TPB (2020) #1

STAR WARS VOL. 4: CRIMSON REIGN TPB (2021) #4

WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES TPB (2022) #1

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3

LEGION OF X #2

MARAUDERS #3

STAR WARS #24

THOR #26

VENOM #8

