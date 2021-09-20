September 22's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

What a wondrous week of new Marvel comics, True Believers!

Coming your way this NCBD... DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 opens a devilish new (and final?) chapter for the Sorcerer Supreme! GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18 comes to the climactic conclusion of "The Last Annihilation"! MOON KNIGHT continues to haunt the skies! The raucous REPTIL wraps up! THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #4 introduces a new Captain America-inspired hero, Ari Agbayani! All that, plus four—yes, four!—new merry mutant mags for your amusement!

From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics

ALIEN 7

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE 1

FANTASTIC FOUR 36

GAMMA FLIGHT 4

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 18

MOON KNIGHT 3

REPTIL 4

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 16

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS 3

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA 4

X-CORP 5

X-MEN 3

X-MEN LEGENDS 7

X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT REVELATION 1

Other Weekly Infinity Comics

9/22: VENOM/CARNAGE INFINITY COMIC 1

VENOM/CARNAGE INFINITY COMIC 1 9/23: CAPTAIN AMERICA INFINITY COMIC 4

CAPTAIN AMERICA INFINITY COMIC 4 9/24: IT'S JEFF INFINITY COMIC 5

IT'S JEFF INFINITY COMIC 5 9/24: GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVELS INFINITY COMIC 5

New Collections

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 6: DOING TIME

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: CRISIS ON COUNTER-EARTH

S.W.O.R.D. BY AL EWING VOL. 1

WOLVERINE BY JASON AARON COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3

WOLVERINE BY JASON AARON COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 4

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 3

Marvel Unlimited

ALIEN 4

CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL 1

DEMON DAYS: MARIKO 1

FANTASTIC FOUR 33

HEROES REBORN 7

HEROES REBORN: WEAPON X & FINAL FLIGHT 1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 27

NEW MUTANTS 19

PLANET-SIZE X-MEN 1

STAR WARS 14

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES 3

VENOM 35

X-CORP 2

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC 4

