September 6's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

The FALL OF X continues in Kieron Gillen and Paco Medina's IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #15. After the Hellfire Gala, we wondered—did anyone survive the experience? Now we discover the real question: How long can anyone survive this?

Likewise, all bad things must come to an end…but will Wolverine and Ghost Rider meet their untimely demise at the hands of the demonic force known as "Stitcher" in GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE OMEGA (2023) #1?! And who is the mysterious Father Pike? The secret behind the demon's birth is revealed as the fate of our heroes, and the boy who started it all, are sealed! Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw bring the hellfire in this fiery crossover finale you can't afford to miss!

Meanwhile, the CONTEST OF CHAOS rages on in SPIDER-GWEN ANNUAL (2023) #1 by Stephanie Phillips, Karla Pacheco, Alberto Foche Duarte, and Rosi Kampe. Gwen Stacy technically isn't even supposed to be in this universe, and now she's cutting chem lab to go to…a theme park?! Wait, something doesn't feel right here—and why is this masked fox attacking her? It's symbiote versus the supernatural when Ghost-Spider and White Fox get caught in Agatha Harkness' tangled web in this rollercoaster of a rumble!

Then, in SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY (2023) #1, the Sentinel of the Spaceways has taken the son of Captain Mar-Vell, Genis, under his wing, but even the Power Cosmic can't replace the love of a father! The Surfer knows something that might just be able to soothe a broken heart, but is it worth a clash with the Infinity Watch? Beloved creators Ron Marz and Ron Lim return to a story from their celebrated run on Silver Surfer, and they're not the only time travelers...

Additionally, the horror continues in Charles Soule and Luke Ross' STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS (2023) #2 as the Scourge begins to execute its grand plan, orchestrating its droid minions across the galaxy. It learns more with every passing moment, grows stronger...and is selecting the next targets on its path to total dominion over all mechanical intelligence! Standing in its way, only the warrior-priest droid Ajax Sigma and the sentient droids of the Second Revelation.

Prepare for the Frost/Stark wedding, behold Wolverine and Ghost Rider's last stand against a demon, witness Ghost-Spider's battle with White Fox, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

BLACK PANTHER (2023) #4

DOCTOR STRANGE (2023) #7

FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #11

GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE OMEGA (2023) #1

IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #15

MAGNETO (2023) #2

MOON KNIGHT (2021) #27

SCARLET WITCH (2023) #8

SILK (2023) #5

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY (2023) #1

SPIDER-GWEN ANNUAL [CHAOS] (2023) #1

STAR WARS (2020) #38

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS (2023) #2

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #33

X-MEN (2021) #26

New Collections

CAPTAIN MARVEL BY KELLY THOMPSON VOL. 1 TPB

CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 10: REVENGE OF THE BROOD PART 2 TPB

LOKI MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: EVERYTHING BURNS TPB

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 3 - LESS THAN MONSTER, MORE THAN MAN GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

RED GOBLIN VOL. 1: IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY TPB

SHE-HULK BY MARIKO TAMAKI TPB

VENOM BY AL EWING & RAM V VOL. 4: ILLUMINATION TPB

Marvel Unlimited

ALIEN (2023) #2

AVENGERS BEYOND (2023) #3

BETSY BRADDOCK CAPTAIN BRITAIN (2023) #4

CARNAGE (2022) #13

CLOBBERIN' TIME (2023) #3

DEADPOOL (2022) #7

DOCTOR STRANGE (2023) #3

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2023) #2

PUNISHER (2022) #12

SILVER SURFER GHOST LIGHT (2023) #4

SPIDER-MAN 2099 DARK GENESIS (2023) #5

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #32

STAR WARS SANA STARROS (2023) #4

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #26

VENOM LETHAL PROTECTOR II (2023) #3

X-23 DEADLY REGENESIS (2023) #3

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.