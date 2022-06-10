Shang-Chi Masters One of the Marvel Universe's Greatest Weapons in New 'Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings' #1 Trailer

Eisner Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang’s redefining adventures of Marvel’s premiere martial artist continue next month in SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #1. Joined by acclaimed artist Marcus To, SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #1 will kick off a new saga for the hero now that he’s inherited the powerful and mysterious Ten Rings.

The legendary weapon is revealed to rival the might of the Infinity Gems, and now, every villain in the Marvel Universe want their hands on them! Shang-Chi will have to take on Razor Fist, the Hand, A.I.M., Hydra, and more, all while continuing to lead his secret organization: The Five Weapons Society! See the battles that await in the all-new SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #1 trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork.

“It's been such a joy to work with Marcus To over the last couple of months. He's a brilliant artist. His characters are vibrant and full of energy, and he's so good at fight choreography!” Yang said. “We're all really excited about the new #1, and about bringing in ten of the most powerful items ever into the Marvel Universe!”

“Gene and I are gearing up to give the fans one hell of an action-packed book,” To added. “Shang-Chi is the greatest hand-to-hand combatant in the Marvel Universe, and we’re gonna show it in this story.”