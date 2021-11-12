Shang-Chi’s Origin Series Is Now an Infinity Comic

An ancient and evil secret society has stayed in hiding since the death of their leader, Zheng Zhu. But now his successor has been chosen to shift the balance of power in the world—Zheng Zhu's son, Shang-Chi! Discover the secrets to Shang-Chi's past that will change his world forever. An epic tale of family, betrayal, and justice!

The eight-part series will drop in two installments. The first three issues are available now, and issues four through eight will drop next Friday, November 19. Told in scrolling, vertical format, SHANG-CHI: BROTHERS & SISTERS INFINITY COMIC will revisit the classic legend of Shang-Chi’s origin, a family reunion like none other that directly impacts Shang-Chi’s current ongoing series.

Get a sneak peek at SHANG-CHI: BROTHERS & SISTERS INFINITY COMIC #1, and see what other Infinity Comics are new on the Marvel Unlimited app this week:

THIS WEEK’S INFINITY COMICS