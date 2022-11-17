'Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings' #1 First Look Shows a New Side of His Villainous Father
Gene Luen Yang and Michael Yg's 'Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings' #1 sends Shang-Chi back in time, where he meets a younger version of his father Zheng Zu.
Shang-Chi spent his whole life fighting to free himself from the influence of his villainous father Zheng Zu. However, in SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF THE TEN RINGS (2023) #1 by Gene Luen Yang and Michael Yg, he'll discover a new side of the man he thought he knew so well.
A one-shot issue that concludes Yang's Shang-Chi saga, SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF THE TEN RINGS (2023) #1 sends Shang-Chi back in time, where he meets a much younger version of Zheng Zu. With no one else to turn to, Shang-Chi ends up fighting alongside his father, which leads him to discover a side of Zheng Zu that he's never seen before – one that is, perhaps, not as evil as he may have expected.
A special first look at SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF THE TEN RINGS #1 shows Shang-Chi swing into action alongside his siblings Zhilan, Esme, and Takeshi during a battle against a former warrior of the Deadly Hand. In another page, he tumbles through a portal, landing directly in the path of a young Zheng Zu. Without wasting time, Shang-Chi finds himself using the Ten Rings to fight back against some warriors on horseback, while Zheng Zu holds his own with sorcery.
See Shang-Chi join forces with Zheng Zu in a special first look at SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF THE TEN RINGS #1 below!
SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF THE TEN RINGS #1
Written by GENE LUEN YANG
Art by MICHAEL YG
Colors by ERICK ARCINIEGA with PROTOBUNKER'S FER SIFUENTES-SUJO
Cover by JIM CHEUNG
Variant Cover by DIKE RUAN
On Sale 1/4
Will Shang-Chi be able to change the course of history? Find out in SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF THE TEN RINGS #1, on sale January 4!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!