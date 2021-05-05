Shang-Chi's Secret History

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 28,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Sign up now to enjoy your first year for $60!

You may have heard that Shang-Chi is Marvel’s greatest fighter. But what are his ties? What is the family legacy that he’s running from? And who, exactly, is that family?

In mid-18th century China, an outlaw sorcerer named Zheng Yi partnered with his brother Zheng Zu as the founders and leaders of the Five Weapons Society. Establishing a of clan of five powerful warriors, the Society prospered as China’s protectors. And, through the use of immortality magic, Yi and Zu kept the Society alive by creating five Houses in honor of these Deadly Warriors.

Which brings us to today. In 2020’s limited series SHANG-CHI, creators Gene Luen Yang, Philip Tan, and Dike Ruan take us further inside this secret and ancient society with a look at its modern motives. The times have certainly changed for the five Houses, now more interested in organized crime than protecting common interest. And, for former Avenger and Hero for Hire Shang-Chi, certain family connections can no longer be ignored.

Read this family reunion featuring zombie vampires, demons, and good old-fashioned betrayal on MU now. Or, grab our top moments from each issue.

SISTER HAMMER TIME (SHANG-CHI #1)