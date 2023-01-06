Rainbow Rowell Celebrates She-Hulk's Milestone 175th Issue with a Double-Sized Adventure & a New Villain
This April, writer Rainbow Rowell and artist Andrés Genolet team up for 'She-Hulk' #12, the 175th issue of 'She-Hulk.'
Acclaimed author Rainbow Rowell’s SHE-HULK run has been packed with non-stop excitement, and this April, the acclaimed author will take things to the next level for the character’s 175th issue!
In the pages of her latest solo series, Jennifer Walters has reopened her law practice, took on some of her most intense cases yet, defeated a duo of new villains, and even found time for a new romance! But this April in SHE-HULK #12, She-Hulk’s promising new Super Hero journey will be threatened by a dangerous new archnemesis known as the Scoundrel! Just in time for her 175th solo issue, She-Hulk will meet her match in a wild showdown that will have all her fans talking!
The double-sized issue will reunite Rowell with artist Andrés Genolet, who she previously created comic book magic with in the latest run of RUNAWAYS. The landmark issue will also feature a host of all-star talent coming on board to celebrate the icon in a series of bonus stories!
“Every issue that I get to write SHE-HULK is a delight—but I'm especially honored to escort her to her 175th issue,” Rowell said. “One of things we've focused on is building up Jen's narrative support structure... Giving her friends, colleagues, a love interest, and her very own antagonists. The Scoundrel is an adversary tailor-made for Jennifer Walters. A lot of things come easily for Jen. Nothing about the Scoundrel is easy.”
SHE-HULK #12
Written by RAINBOW ROWELL
Art by ANDRÉS GENOLET
Cover by JEN BARTEL
On Sale 4/19
Check out Jen Bartel’s latest gorgeous cover below and be there when the 175th issue of SHE-HULK smashes onto stands this April!
