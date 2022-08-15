She-Hulk: Law and Disorder

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Get your first year of Marvel Unlimited for just $60 by using code MUSAVE60 at checkout!

Jennifer Walters, AKA She-Hulk. When she’s not avenging with the Avengers or filling in for the Fantastic Four, she’s an attorney. Which brings us to her acclaimed solo series SHE-HULK (2014) by creators Charles Soule, Javier Pulido, Muntsa Vicente, Ron Wimberly and more. She-Hulk was working at Paine & Luckberg, LLP for a year and was called in for an annual review. She was adamant that she would receive a raise. But, her hopes were shot out of the sky when her bosses revealed that they only hired her to get super-powered clients, which, frankly, sucks. She-Hulk quit on the spot and was handed a mysterious blue file as she departed. Her now-former bosses should have made that their last action towards She-Hulk, but they made the mistake of insulting her, calling her a “bad investment” and a “deduction.” In response, she “deducted” a table from Madripoor in half, right in front of their faces.