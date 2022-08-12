Get to Know She-Hulk with These Perfect Starter Stories

Who is the Sensational She-Hulk? Find out in these ideal entry points for new readers and fans!

Lawyer Jennifer Walters was transformed into a gamma-powered Super Hero thanks to her cousin Bruce Banner. She backs up her sensational strength with a savage wit and confidence. It's hard not to notice She-Hulk, but there's so much more to Jennifer Walters than her immense strength, stature, and distinctive green skin. She is also a world-class New York City attorney, although she often takes on cases that appeal more to her sense of justice rather than her pocketbook.

Here’s our top picks!

Collecting SHE-HULK (2014) #1-6:

Jennifer Walters is a stalwart member of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four, plus a killer attorney with a pile of degrees and professional respect. But between juggling cases and a mounting number of Super Villains she’s racking up as personal enemies, life is getting more complicated than even she could anticipate. And, to add another complication, Kristoff Vernard, the son of Victor Von Doom, seeks extradition in a case of international intrigue! She-Hulk takes on her most terrifying role yet: defendant.