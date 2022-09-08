The Many Loves of She-Hulk

Armed with a sensational wardrobe, brawn, and a smashing intellect, Jennifer Walters is not one to settle for less than she deserves in life. But her desire to perfectly balance a demanding law career, heroic duties, love, and personal fulfillment would be near impossible for anyone – even a Hulk! As seen in SHE-HULK (2022), it’s not easy to be green, restarting a career, or a super hero woman living in New York City, never mind all three at once.

A former member of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four, She-Hulk is known for reinventing herself throughout the pages of Marvel comics – from becoming a bounty hunter in SHE-HULK (2005) to thoughtfully committing to controlling her rage in SHE-HULK (2017). And, despite her ability to conquer foes such as the unstoppable Champion of the Universe, she has had a tough time finding a fitting match for herself.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped Walters from experimenting with a variety of relationships, including fun flings, one-night stands, rebounds, and serious romantic relationships. As a matter of fact, in SHE-HULK (2005) #19, Walters was asked under oath to list out all her lovers, and the stenographer needed pages to document it all! Here are some of She-Hulk’s most pivotal romantic partners and how they shaped the ways she views love and sex.