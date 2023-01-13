Mister Sinister Begs Mutantkind's Forgiveness in 'Sins of Sinister: Dominion'

SINS OF SINISTER: DOMINION #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK & PACO MEDINA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 4/26

And finally, see the insane outcome of seven trillion deadly sins in SINS OF SINISTER: DOMINION #1! A thousand years of hell and damnation comes to end with the loudest scream in history and for the truly guilty, there is no escape. Can the future change the present, or will we just make all the same mistakes again? Either way, the present will have to live with the future's sins.

Check out the final covers now and be there on January 25 when mutantkind is forced to pay the heavy price for Mister Sinister’s crimes in SINS OF SINISTER #1!

