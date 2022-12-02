The Nightcrawlers Stage an Epic Heist, Storm & Sinister Wage Galactic War, & Rasputin Returns for 'Sins of Sinister'

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD #2 (OF 3)

Written by AL EWING

Art by ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 3/22

Behold the battle of the X-Planets in STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #2 as the Empire of the Red Diamond battles the Cosmic Coalition to decide the fate of a universe. One is the twisted creation of Nathaniel Essex. So is the other one. But between the two... there are rebels. Ororo lives, and her Brotherhood fights on – in an epic space battle that means life or death for everything that exists!

