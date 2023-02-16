Sins of Sinister: Nightcrawler’s Condition, Explained

HOW DID NIGHTCRAWLER TRANSFORM?

In the mutant nation Krakoa, Nightcrawler is a distinguished member of the Quiet Council, which governs the island, and the leader of the peacekeeping Legionnaires. In LEGION OF X (2022) #7, shortly after A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022), Nightcrawler grew a pair of horns on his forehead without explanation. After consulting with scientists like Mister Sinister and Doctor Nemesis about his condition, he was killed and revived through Krakoa’s Resurrection Protocols. While this should have restored his normal body, Nightcrawler’s horns grew even larger, and he took on a more animal-like appearance with boney spikes protruding from his shoulders.

Just as the Legionnaires realized that Nightcrawler’s mutations were mystical, Angel transformed into a monstrous, rampaging bird creature and attacked Jackie Chopra, the Black Knight. When Nightcrawler and his team tried to stop Angel, he turned ravenously feral—even threatening to eat his longtime X-Men teammate—until the Black Knight helped him come to his senses.

While Nightcrawler lamented his momentary loss of control, other mutants around the world—including Glow Worm and Indra—experienced similar extreme mutations and sudden violent outbursts. After studying what happened to Angel and Nightcrawler, Pixie realized that these excessive mutations were caused by a mix of mythomancy, a form of magic that draws upon beliefs and prejudices, and Chopra’s mutant power, which activates the latent X-genes of people near her. When combined, this magic could randomly jumpstart secondary mutations that transform mutants into the kinds of monstrous creatures that much of the world believes them to be.