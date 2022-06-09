Sneak Peek at the Upcoming Lineup of Romance Anthology Series ‘Love Unlimited’

Romance and heartbreak! Tension and drama! Angst and elation! LOVE UNLIMITED has it all!

New on the Marvel Unlimited app in the exclusive Infinity Comics format: As announced exclusively by The Beat, Marvel Unlimited app readers will fall head over heels for LOVE UNLIMITED! This new, weekly anthology series will dive deep into the lives and loves of some of Marvel’s most swoon-worthy characters and relationships. From the delightfully dreamy to the spectacularly sultry, LOVE UNLIMITED has a story for everyone. And it all begins with a six-part arc starring the magnificent Ms. Marvel and Pakistan’s #1 hero Red Dagger!

Check out the first issue of LOVE UNLIMITED: MS. MARVEL & RED DAGGER on the Marvel Unlimited app, come back for new issues each Thursday, and get a sneak peek at the future of LOVE UNLIMITED with its upcoming story arcs and creative teams!

MS. MARVEL & RED DAGGER (ISSUE #1 ON THE APP NOW!)

By Nadia Shammas and Natacha Bustos! Ms. Marvel and Red Dagger have shared a kiss…but not their secret identities! When they team up to investigate a series of relic thefts, the chemistry is off the scale. Will they find the courage to take off the masks and give love a chance?