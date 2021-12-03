The Spider-Bots Take Over

"It has been an absolute blast to explore the Marvel Universe through the digital eyes of the Spider-Bots,” says series writer Blum. “Being a life-long Spider-Man fan and a father of two I leapt at the chance to create all-ages stories for both longtime Marvel fans and new readers ready to THWIP! their first web.”

Blum also teases some high-profile guest-stars: “On their journeys, the bots will cross paths with a lot of familiar faces from the Spider-Man family as well as a purple shorts wearing dragon, Aunt Petunia's favorite nephew, a God of Mischief, a mutant Technarchy, Earth's Mightiest, and some familiar faces from a certain Marvel show I recently worked on."

“I love what we are doing with the Bots in this Infinity Comic,” adds series artist Alburquerque. “It is such a great experience to work on this project from every aspect. It allows me to experiment with a new format, it gives me the chance to work with Jordan, and it is an opportunity to draw some of the characters I’ve always wanted to draw. I hope the readers are as surprised and entertained as I am with every chapter!”

Get your first look at SPIDER-BOT INFINITY COMIC #1, and read new issues of this ongoing, vertically-scrolling series every Friday on the Marvel Unlimited app!