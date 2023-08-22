Spider-Gwen Faces the Music in New 'Spider-Gwen: Smash' Series

This December, get caught in the twisted web of Earth-65’s Gwen Stacy in an all-new SPIDER-GWEN limited series! Announced last month at San Diego Comic-Con, the newly titled SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH will be written by Melissa Flores (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, WOMEN OF MARVEL) and drawn by Enid Balám (KATE BISHOP: HAWKEYE).

One of the Spider-Verse’s biggest stars, Gwen Stacy—the Super Hero known as Ghost-Spider—will return to her native dimension for an action-packed music tour gone wrong! On the road, Gwen and fans alike will meet awesome new Earth-65 versions of popular heroes including music legends Dazzler and Lila Cheney, encounter deadly new villains, and more!

The Mary Janes are off on a four-city tour as the opening act to one of Earth-65’s biggest rock bands! Gwen has promised the band that this big break will be all about the music. No web-slinging, just drums. But when a mysterious assassin targets the headliner, Gwen begins to wonder how she got this gig in the first place.

"I am having the time of my life writing this limited series!” Flores shared. “Getting to explore Gwen Stacy's musical side as she goes on tour with the Mary Janes in her home dimension is a utter delight. Not only will the limits of Spider-Gwen's aka Ghost-Spider's powers be tested against some unexpected new enemies, but so will her relationships. There isn't an escape portal to another world when things get uncomfortable inside a tour bus!"