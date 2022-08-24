'Spider-Man' #1 Trailer Heralds the End of the Spider-Verse

The end of the Spider-Verse is nigh! This fall, legendary creators Dan Slott and Mark Bagley will join forces for SPIDER-MAN, a new ongoing series spinning out of EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE that brings Morlun the Inheritor back into the mix… and as a result, the Spider-Verse may never be the same.

Featuring Peter Parker and other fan favorite Spider icons like Spider-Woman, Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales, and Silk, SPIDER-MAN will be packed full of "twists and turns and emotional stakes," according to Slott. After all, Morlun is back, and he is not alone. Allied with Shathra, one of the most powerful beings known to the Spider-Verse, the scariest Spider-Villain of all time is making his biggest play and no Spider is safe – especially not the Chosen Spider himself, Peter Parker. With Peter working for Norman Osborn and using a glider due to the events of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN… does he have it coming?

In a new trailer for SPIDER-MAN #1, Spidey pursues some robbers with his shiny new Oscorp tech, then makes a daring rescue when their getaway truck careens onto the sidewalk. However, the trailer quickly makes a dire turn when Morlun emerges – and this time, he's brought a friend. Morlun and Shathra will combine their forces to beat Spider-Man, just as they have before, but little do they know that he has picked up a few friends of his own along his many adventures.

During his guest spot on Marvel's Pull List, Slott didn't hold back, promising that "Mark Bagley and I are ending the Spider-Verse! We're destroying it, completely and utterly! We're taking this thing you all dearly love and is a huge cash cow for Marvel and we're just pouring gasoline on it, setting it on fire, and running away cackling. We're having fun!"

“THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE will see Peter, Miles, and your favorite characters from previous Spider-Verse stories, along with all-new characters from the upcoming EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE mini, slam them all together, and bring the entire SPIDER-VERSE saga to a fiery close!" he explained. "It's going to have lots of action, surprises, but, most of all, it's going to have a lot of heart! Even though this story will be epic, it will also have a profound effect on Peter Parker. You are not going to want to miss this!”