Celebrate 60 Amazing Years of Spider-Man with New Beyond Amazing Variant Covers

On Sale 8/3

MOON KNIGHT #14 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by OZGUR YILDIRIM

On Sale 8/10

AVENGERS #59 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by MARK BAGLEY

On Sale 8/24

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #4 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by LEO CASTELLANI

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #41 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

WOLVERINE #24 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by TIM LEVINS

On Sale 8/31

X-MEN #14 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 9/7

AVENGERS FOREVER #9 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by CHASE CONLEY

FANTASTIC FOUR #47 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

HULK #10 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by EJ SU

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #4 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by PAOLO RIVERA

X-MEN RED #6 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by DAVID NAKAYAMA

On Sale 9/14

ANT-MAN #3 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by PEACH MOMOKO

CAPTAIN MARVEL #43 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by DAVE JOHNSON

IMMORTAL X-MEN #6 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by CAFU

IRON MAN #23 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by FRANCIS MANAPUL

On Sale 9/21

AVENGERS #60 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by NURI DURR

On Sale 9/28

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by MARCOS MARTIN

STRANGE #6 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by JORGE FORNÉS

THOR #28 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by GREG SMALLWOOD

On Sale in October

GHOST RIDER #7 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by KAARE ANDREWS

Check out all 20 Beyond Amazing variant covers below and stay tuned on Marvel.com or follow #SpideyBeyondAmazing for more information.

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!