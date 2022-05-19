Celebrate 60 Amazing Years of Spider-Man with New Beyond Amazing Variant Covers
Check out all 20 Beyond Amazing variant covers, hitting stands starting in August.
To honor Spider-Man's 60th anniversary, some of the industry’s greatest artists have banded together on one incredible variant cover program!
Beginning this August, Beyond Amazing variant covers will adorn the covers of Marvel’s hottest ongoing titles with gorgeous artwork celebrating all aspects of Spider-Man’s beloved mythos. From key moments in Spider-Man publishing history to Spider-Man’s forays into other media, these 20 show-stopping covers showcase a wide range of Spidey inspiration and prove why the hero’s impact on pop culture is simply unmatched.
Since Peter Parker's debut in 1962’s AMAZING FANTASY #15, the world's favorite wall-crawler has inspired millions of Marvel fans through his iconic adventures and stories. Be a part of Spider-Man's 60th anniversary celebrations all year long with your favorite Marvel comics, games, shows, collectibles, fashion and more!
On Sale 8/3
MOON KNIGHT #14 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by OZGUR YILDIRIM
On Sale 8/10
AVENGERS #59 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by MARK BAGLEY
On Sale 8/24
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #4 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by LEO CASTELLANI
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #41 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ
WOLVERINE #24 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by TIM LEVINS
On Sale 8/31
X-MEN #14 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by JOHN ROMITA JR.
On Sale 9/7
AVENGERS FOREVER #9 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by CHASE CONLEY
FANTASTIC FOUR #47 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
HULK #10 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by EJ SU
NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #4 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by PAOLO RIVERA
X-MEN RED #6 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by DAVID NAKAYAMA
On Sale 9/14
ANT-MAN #3 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by PEACH MOMOKO
CAPTAIN MARVEL #43 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by DAVE JOHNSON
IMMORTAL X-MEN #6 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by CAFU
IRON MAN #23 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by FRANCIS MANAPUL
On Sale 9/21
AVENGERS #60 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by NURI DURR
On Sale 9/28
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by MARCOS MARTIN
STRANGE #6 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by JORGE FORNÉS
THOR #28 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by GREG SMALLWOOD
On Sale in October
GHOST RIDER #7 BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER by KAARE ANDREWS
