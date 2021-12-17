Best Spider-Man and Doctor Strange Team-Ups

Spider-Man wants his anonymity back. His family is constantly in Kingpin’s crosshairs because of who they’re associated with. This seems very familiar. In part three of “One Moment in Time,” instead of being visited by a certain malevolent demon, Spider-Man goes to Doctor Strange to ask him if he can make everyone forget his true identity. Strange can do it, but he has to talk to Tony Stark and Mister Fantastic about it first. Stark is hesitant to the idea, mentioning Sentry as an example, but eventually agrees; Reed Richards does as well. Mixing the arcane and science, Strange casts the spell while Spider-Man and an unconscious Mary Jane Watson are in a protective cell, allowing them to remember everything. For better or for worse.

