Beyond Sensational: J.M. DeMatteis & More Look Back on Spider-Man’s Formative Moments

As a kid, Wacker loved both Spider-Man’s powers and the poses that Ditko and Romita put him in – some of which, he said, “We all still make today that just are completely bound into the character.” However, Wacker also appreciated Peter’s experience as a teenaged hero and as a dutiful nephew to his Aunt May, despite super heroes often being untethered by family.

Finally, the question turned to Brevoort. “To me, particularly the early Spider-Man stories are the ones that really made me connect with the character,” he explained. “Yeah, I grew up in the '70s, and [in] the '70s, Spider-Man was ubiquitous. He was kind of everywhere. The '67 cartoons ran in afternoons all the time, and he was on The Electric Company, and so forth.”

However, it wasn’t until he read earlier stories with Spider-Man in them that he really connected to the character: “I think, the essence of what makes Spider-Man work is Spider-Man was the first super hero who was the audience, that all the super heroes up to that point, were – as J.M. said earlier – these fairly aspirational, finely-chiseled, full-grown upstanding citizens. Peter Parker was just this stupid kid trying to make something good out of this weird accident that happened to him and often lousing up in the way he did it.” Brevoort noted that Spider-Man was often bad at using his powers, which he found relatable.

For all three, the main thing that made Spider-Man amazing, spectacular, and astonishing was Peter’s relatability, which led Spider-Man to become beloved by not just DeMatteis, Wacker, and Brevoort, but millions around the world.

